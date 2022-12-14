Overview of Dr. Joshua Holden, MD

Dr. Joshua Holden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Holden works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.