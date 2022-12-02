Dr. Josh Holstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josh Holstead, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Josh Holstead, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
The Urology Clinic3311 Prescott Rd Ste 100, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 354-4538
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit with Dr. Holdtead was fine, but had so much trouble getting prescription reordered. I called nurse several times and she never called back. Pharmacy faxed them at least three times and there has been no response. I am out of my medicine and desperately need it.
- Urology
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Dr. Holstead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holstead has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holstead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.