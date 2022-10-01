See All Urologists in Macon, MO
Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD

Urology
4.4 (34)
Map Pin Small Macon, MO
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD

Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Lakeview Hospital and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Holyoak works at Heartland Neurology LLC in Macon, MO with other offices in West Jordan, UT, Riverton, UT, West Valley, UT and Moberly, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holyoak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macon Office
    209 N Missouri St, Macon, MO 63552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 395-4999
  2. 2
    Granger Medical Clinic
    3181 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 432-3022
  3. 3
    Riverton Clinic
    12391 S 4000 W, Riverton, UT 84096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 432-3022
  4. 4
    West Valley Clinic
    3725 W 4100 S, West Valley, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 432-3022
  5. 5
    Moberly Medical Clinic
    1517 Union Ave Ste A, Moberly, MO 65270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 269-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Last minute appointment and fit me in. Friendly and helpful. Nothing to do with the provider, but the paperwork was repetitive and tedious.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1407071665
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Holyoak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holyoak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holyoak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holyoak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holyoak has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holyoak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Holyoak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holyoak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holyoak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holyoak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

