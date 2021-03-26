Dr. Hornig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Hornig, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Hornig, MD
Dr. Joshua Hornig, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Hornig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hornig's Office Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Specialists9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 574-5693Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornig?
Visit was to discuss removal of tumor on parodic gland..we were blessed to have Dr. Hornig preform this surgery. Surgery went textbook perfect...just waiting on drainage to stop and then we will be on our way home.
About Dr. Joshua Hornig, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518070135
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc
- U Alberta
- University of Alberta Fac Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornig works at
Dr. Hornig has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Oral Cancer and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hornig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.