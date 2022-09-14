Dr. Hundert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Hundert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Hundert, MD
Dr. Joshua Hundert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dorchester Center, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Hundert works at
Dr. Hundert's Office Locations
Caritas Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 739-2100
Mary Eliza Mahoney Dialysis Center416 Warren St, Roxbury, MA 02119 Directions (617) 445-9989
- 3 2 West St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (617) 739-2100
Cnv Shc LLC31 Pine St Ste 204, Norfolk, MA 02056 Directions (617) 739-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind, always takes the time to explain things to me, and really seems to understand me. He is very caring and he has been my doctor for many years.
About Dr. Joshua Hundert, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hundert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.