Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Illume Fertility in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT, Trumbull, CT, Poughkeepsie, NY and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.