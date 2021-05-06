See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norwalk, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Illume Fertility in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT, Trumbull, CT, Poughkeepsie, NY and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut
    761 Main Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 750-7400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Danbury
    103 Newtown Rd Ste 1A, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 731-2520
  3. 3
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut
    115 Technology Dr Unit C200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 880-5340
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Poughkeepsie, NY Fertility Center
    68 W Cedar St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 750-7400
  5. 5
    Stamford
    260 Long Ridge Rd Ste A, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 595-5455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Integrated Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 06, 2021
    I never thought I’d say I’m sad to be leaving the practice and moving on to my OB, but here I am! Dr.Hurwitz and the entire team at RMA - front desk, MAs, nurses, embryology staff, patient navigators, finance, and all providers are top notch. You are heard, you are welcome, and they all give you hope during a very trying time. We are so glad to have been on this journey with them from start to finish and could not be more grateful. They are what all medical practices should be, truly a wonderful experience.
    — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457420176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

