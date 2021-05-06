Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut761 Main Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 750-7400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pmSunday7:00am - 12:00pm
Danbury103 Newtown Rd Ste 1A, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 731-2520
Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut115 Technology Dr Unit C200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 880-5340Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Poughkeepsie, NY Fertility Center68 W Cedar St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (203) 750-7400
Stamford260 Long Ridge Rd Ste A, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 595-5455
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I never thought I’d say I’m sad to be leaving the practice and moving on to my OB, but here I am! Dr.Hurwitz and the entire team at RMA - front desk, MAs, nurses, embryology staff, patient navigators, finance, and all providers are top notch. You are heard, you are welcome, and they all give you hope during a very trying time. We are so glad to have been on this journey with them from start to finish and could not be more grateful. They are what all medical practices should be, truly a wonderful experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457420176
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Hurwitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.
