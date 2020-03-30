Dr. Joshua Iannetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Iannetta, DO
Dr. Joshua Iannetta, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med.
Iannetta Osteopathic Manipulation632 US ROUTE 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1003
Been seeing Dr. Iannetta for a couple years. He's very caring and has been incredibly helpful in managing my chronic pain without daily medicines.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Iannetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
