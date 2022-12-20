Dr. Joshua Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Jones, MD
Dr. Joshua Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
1
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 204-3200
2
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to see Dr. Jones for a broken bone in my wrist. He gave excellent advice and did not rust towards surgery. It turns out that my scaphoid bone was able to heal on its own and did not need surgical intervention. Dr. Jones is caring, knowledgeable, and efficient. I highly recommend him for orthopedic injuries.
About Dr. Joshua Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417119355
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Hand and Upper Extremity
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Greenville Hospital System- General Surgery
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Bob Jones University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Trigger Finger Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.