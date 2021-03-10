Overview of Dr. Joshua Jones, DO

Dr. Joshua Jones, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lehi, UT.



Dr. Jones works at Utah Surgical Associates in Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.