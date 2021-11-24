Dr. June has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua June, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua June, DO
Dr. Joshua June, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. June works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. June's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology4052 Legacy Pkwy Ste 200, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 272-9700
-
2
Justus J. Fiechtner MD Pllc3394 E Jolly Rd Ste C, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 272-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. June?
He is very thorough and explains things very clearly and puts together an action plan to help resolve the problem. Goes above and beyond expectations and truly cares about his patients. They also offer bloodtests right on the premises to make it more convenient for patients.
About Dr. Joshua June, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205147873
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. June accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. June has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. June works at
Dr. June has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. June on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. June. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. June.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. June, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. June appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.