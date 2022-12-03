Dr. Joshua Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Surgery Associates6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 404, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 726-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, very knowledgeable and takes his time explaining what’s going on.
About Dr. Joshua Katz, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750393591
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Yale College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
