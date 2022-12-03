Overview

Dr. Joshua Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Katz works at Memphis Surgery Associates in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.