Overview

Dr. Joshua Kempf, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baxter, MN.



Dr. Kempf works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.