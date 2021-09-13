Overview

Dr. Joshua Kentosh, DO is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kentosh works at Soderstrom Skin Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Normal, IL, Morton, IL, Galesburg, IL and Peru, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.