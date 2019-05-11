Overview of Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD

Dr. Joshua Kershen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Medical Center



Dr. Kershen works at INTEGRIS Neurology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.