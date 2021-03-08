Dr. Joshua Kilgore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kilgore, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Kilgore, MD
Dr. Joshua Kilgore, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Kilgore works at
Dr. Kilgore's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Cancer Center1000 S Coulter St Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Odessa West Texas Cancer Center500 W 3rd St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 335-8275
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilgore?
Dr. Kilgore is attentive and has made himself available to answer any and all of my questions and concerns, as my initial diagnosis of malignant melanoma is rare and difficult. He will do what's best for the patient.
About Dr. Joshua Kilgore, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447450499
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- University Washington Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilgore works at
Dr. Kilgore speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilgore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilgore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.