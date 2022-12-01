Dr. Joshua Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Kim, MD
Dr. Joshua Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Center For Sight - Venice1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim explained all my options and proceeded to provide my care expeditiously.
About Dr. Joshua Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Glaucoma, Tear Duct Disorders and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.