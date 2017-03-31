See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joshua Klein, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (12)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Klein, MD

Dr. Joshua Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.

Dr. Klein works at Joshua U Klein MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

    Joshua U Klein MD
    200 W 57th St Ste 1101, New York, NY 10019

Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
    Mar 31, 2017
    Hi I got to Know Dr. Klien and used his office for two cycle treatments...I am Overly impressed from his personality and understanding!!! He has a excellent staff, the secretary Toby is overly patient and caring and returning calls within the day always so amazingly answering all questions ...I am so so impressed! There care is the best I've ever experienced in any doctors office!!
    Chaya in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 31, 2017
    About Dr. Joshua Klein, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

