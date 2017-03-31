Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Klein, MD
Dr. Joshua Klein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Joshua U Klein MD200 W 57th St Ste 1101, New York, NY 10019 Directions (718) 233-5057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Hi I got to Know Dr. Klien and used his office for two cycle treatments...I am Overly impressed from his personality and understanding!!! He has a excellent staff, the secretary Toby is overly patient and caring and returning calls within the day always so amazingly answering all questions ...I am so so impressed! There care is the best I've ever experienced in any doctors office!!
About Dr. Joshua Klein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063554392
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
