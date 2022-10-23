Dr. Joshua Klemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Klemp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Klemp, MD
Dr. Joshua Klemp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Klemp works at
Dr. Klemp's Office Locations
-
1
Livin Water Family Care8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 331, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 270-9425
-
2
Providence Medical Group Neurosurgery8929 Parallel Pkwy # 331, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 955-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klemp?
This is more info as I already have a review. I wanted to add that not only was I impressed with the doc but all the people he works directly were also first class. Mark Lenahan was very involved from the start coordinating with staff and operating room prep. Seems like Mark and the doctor work well together. The entire staff at Providence medical center was great as well. The whole process was as pleasant as could be for a serious procedure.
About Dr. Joshua Klemp, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1336363753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klemp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klemp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klemp works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klemp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.