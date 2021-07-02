See All Psychiatrists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (12)
Map Pin Small Fresh Meadows, NY
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD

Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Lamm works at Alan Antonelli M.d. PC in Fresh Meadows, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Antonelli M.d. PC
    18904 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 217-7545
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Joshua Lamm, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225157944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamm works at Alan Antonelli M.d. PC in Fresh Meadows, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lamm’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

