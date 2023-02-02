See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (53)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD

Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Lampert works at Joel M Levin MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lampert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Office
    8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 206, Miami, FL 33176 (305) 665-1017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • South Miami Hospital

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 02, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 19 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1497914212
Education & Certifications

  • South Miami and Miami Children's Hosptial
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
  • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
  • Rush University
  • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lampert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

