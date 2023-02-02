Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD
Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Lampert works at
Dr. Lampert's Office Locations
Miami Office8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 206, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 665-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lampert?
I will never forget how wonderful Dr. Lampert & the entire staff were with me. My implants got past four other doctors before they met the final boss, he certainly is another level. My consultation with Dr. Lampert was more thorough than all the other consults put together. He answered all my questions and educated me on options available with an explanations of the procedure. The LampertMD staff is equally personable and professional. Natasha is exceptional, she kept in touch with me the whole time, making sure my experience was flawless. Sammy, Brianna &everyone else are attentive and so sweet. I am forever grateful to have been in their hands. I could whole heartedly trust them with my procedure. I am 1month post op &couldn’t feel better. Aesthetically, I am VERY happy. Dr. Lampert is an artist for sure. My incisions look like they were done by a robot, super neat and hidden. No, no, no, I can’t say enough. No Regrets! BEST decision ever!! Dr.Lampert Rules!
About Dr. Joshua Lampert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497914212
Education & Certifications
- South Miami and Miami Children's Hosptial
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Rush University
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lampert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampert speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.