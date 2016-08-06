Overview of Dr. Joshua Landes, MD

Dr. Joshua Landes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Landes works at HAMILTON MEDICAL GROUP in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.