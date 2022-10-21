Overview

Dr. Joshua Larned, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Larned works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.