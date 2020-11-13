Overview

Dr. Joshua Latzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Latzman works at Scarsdale Medical Group in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.