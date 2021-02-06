Dr. Joshua Leibner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Leibner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Leibner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Leibner works at
Locations
1
Martin Health Physicians Group2392 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 419-3810
2
Cleveland Clinic Stuart Family Health Center3801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-3810Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit with a worrisome concern- Dr Leibner put me at ease and understood how anxious I was - I am a physician myself and can say I received great care !
About Dr. Joshua Leibner, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1417247032
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibner works at
Dr. Leibner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.