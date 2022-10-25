See All Hand Surgeons in Richardson, TX
Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD

Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

Dr. Lemmon works at Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa in Richardson, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemmon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    5236 W University Dr Ste 3600, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 470-5000
  3. 3
    Regional Plastic Surgery Center
    1111 Sara Swamy Dr # Texas, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-6311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Nipple Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Outstanding Doctor Dr Lemmon is very helpful and professional.
    khalil Eid — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649498171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemmon has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

