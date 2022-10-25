Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD
Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Dr. Lemmon's Office Locations
1
Regional Plastic Surgery Center3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 470-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Regional Plastic Surgery Center5236 W University Dr Ste 3600, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 470-5000
3
Regional Plastic Surgery Center1111 Sara Swamy Dr # Texas, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor Dr Lemmon is very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Joshua Lemmon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
