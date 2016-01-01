Overview

Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Levin works at Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.