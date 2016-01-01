Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 5, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-6804
-
2
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
About Dr. Joshua Levin, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710047659
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.