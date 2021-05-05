See All General Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Joshua Levin, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3124 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-6885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2021
    Dr. Levin is the best and kindest doctor I have ever had! I was diagnosed with cancer and Dr. Levin was my primary. He was kind, he was soft spoken, and I truly felt he cared about my and my health issues. He is a kind soul. I felt he was in my court the entire 2 years of fighting my cancer. He explained things in terms that I understood, always talking to me...not above me. I am cancer free 5 years now and I bless God for bringing me Dr. Levin at the worst time of my life.
    Samantha Giedd — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740226570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas At Houston-Colon and Rectal Surgery, State University Of New York At Stony Brook-Surgical Critical Care
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University-Shreveport Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

