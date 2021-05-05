Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Levin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3124 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-6885
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Dr. Levin is the best and kindest doctor I have ever had! I was diagnosed with cancer and Dr. Levin was my primary. He was kind, he was soft spoken, and I truly felt he cared about my and my health issues. He is a kind soul. I felt he was in my court the entire 2 years of fighting my cancer. He explained things in terms that I understood, always talking to me...not above me. I am cancer free 5 years now and I bless God for bringing me Dr. Levin at the worst time of my life.
About Dr. Joshua Levin, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740226570
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Houston-Colon and Rectal Surgery, State University Of New York At Stony Brook-Surgical Critical Care
- Louisiana State University-Shreveport Health Sciences Center
- Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.