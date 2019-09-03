Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Levine, MD
Dr. Joshua Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Nyack Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
3 Columbus Cir Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine performed the breast reconstruction on my right breast in July 2019, three and a half years after the mastectomy. The results are amazing. I am happy to see and be my regular self again. Dr. Levine is a true professional in his microsurgical skills and is a great person. He and his team work together to bring the best possible results to his patients. I am very grateful to have had him do my surgery. Additionally, after the reconstruction, the lymphedema in my right arm has almost gone away. Before the surgery, I had to wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling in my right arm. Now, I no longer feel the need to - my arm is soft and does not swell up like it did before.
About Dr. Joshua Levine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982627808
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
