Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (202)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD

Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Levinger works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levinger's Office Locations

    Manhattan - 1305 York Avenue Office
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-3376
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 202 ratings
    Patient Ratings (202)
    5 Star
    (196)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levinger works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levinger’s profile.

    Dr. Levinger has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    202 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

