Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD
Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Levinger works at
Dr. Levinger's Office Locations
-
1
Manhattan - 1305 York Avenue Office1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-3376Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-4245
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinger?
Excellent
About Dr. Joshua Levinger, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942456967
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinger accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinger works at
Dr. Levinger has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.