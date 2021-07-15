Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD
Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Levinson's Office Locations
Alexandria6354 Walker Ln Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-7421
The Retina Group of Washington8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 600, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-0335
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfactory. There was a slight but not excessive wait time.
About Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.