Overview of Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD

Dr. Joshua Levinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Levinson works at The Retina Group Of Washington in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.