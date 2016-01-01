Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Levy, MD
Dr. Joshua Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Levy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Joshua Levy M.d.4910 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 303, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 789-8848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
About Dr. Joshua Levy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1821191750
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.