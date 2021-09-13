Dr. Joshua Liez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Liez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Liez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Assoc of De Ctycca605 W STate St, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-8688
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Very caring and compassionate. He takes time in explaining the procedures and what options you have. He is very attentive to patients worries and anxiety's and puts you at ease. He has a great disposition and is far one of the best cardiologists you will ever meet.
About Dr. Joshua Liez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1134283476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
