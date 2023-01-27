Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO
Overview of Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO
Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston's Office Locations
-
1
Cvt Surgery Inc6804 S Canton Ave Ste 110, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 296-7546
-
2
Hearing Doctor Plc10115 S Sheridan Rd Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 296-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
Dr. Livingston is a compassionate caring doctor that listens to his patients. I unfortunately ended up getting hurt in my 20’s now at 49 years old can tell you by experience Dr. Livingston cares and is here for his Patient he listens and gives you a chance to ask questions and then he answers them which is something I can say along my 19 yr. Journey is rare! I have gone through surgery’s & pain management & it’s very rare to find a Doctor that cares and treats his patients with respect the way Dr. Joshua Livingston does he gets to the root of the problems and helps you fix them to improve your quality of life.
About Dr. Joshua Livingston, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1245220839
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.