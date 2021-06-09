Overview of Dr. Joshua Logan, MD

Dr. Joshua Logan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Logan works at Alaska Urology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.