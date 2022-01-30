Overview

Dr. Joshua Long, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM



Dr. Long works at The Bariatric & Metabolic Center of Colorado in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.