Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ponte Vedra, FL. They graduated from University of Florida / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Lovelace works at Lovelace Family Dentistry in Ponte Vedra, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Family Dentistry
    4220 Valley Ridge Blvd Ste 101, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 345-0339

    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr Lovelace was amazing explained everything in terms I could understand dr Lovelace is very calming he understands people get nervous I can’t say enough great things about dr Lovelace
    Christopher brick — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1962026393
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida / College of Dentistry
    • Florida Atlantic University - MS in Biomedical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovelace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovelace works at Lovelace Family Dentistry in Ponte Vedra, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lovelace’s profile.

    Dr. Lovelace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovelace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovelace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovelace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

