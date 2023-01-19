Overview

Dr. Joshua Lovelock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Lovelock works at CARDIOVASCULAR GRP in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.