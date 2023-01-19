Dr. Joshua Lovelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lovelock, MD
Dr. Joshua Lovelock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
CardioVascular Group - Gainesville535 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste C, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 962-0399
CardioVascular Group - Snellville1608 Tree Ln Bldg C, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 325-1150
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lovelock is a great doctor, who I trust and value his opinion. Highly recommend.
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lovelock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovelock has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovelock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovelock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovelock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovelock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovelock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.