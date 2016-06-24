See All Nephrologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD

Nephrology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD

Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Lowentritt works at Prytania Health Center Multi-specialty Suite 402 in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gregory Maidoh, MD
Dr. Gregory Maidoh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Lowentritt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prytania Health Center Multi-specialty Suite 402
    3525 Prytania St Ste 402, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 648-2520
  2. 2
    Touro Infirmary
    1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 648-2520
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    DePaul Community Health Centers
    3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-1887
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lowentritt?

    Jun 24, 2016
    My husband & I have been going to Dr. Lowentritt for 15 years now. He is Awesome! He has always been there for us & treats us like family. He has a huge heart & is very kind & compassionate. We know we are getting quality care. He is the best Dr. in the State of Louisiana. Dr. Lowentritt's office staff are always concerned, eager to help with any matter & extremely kind yet professional. We feel Blessed to have these wonderful people in our lives.
    Gina Harrell in Metairie, LA — Jun 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lowentritt to family and friends

    Dr. Lowentritt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lowentritt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235180266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowentritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowentritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowentritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowentritt works at Prytania Health Center Multi-specialty Suite 402 in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lowentritt’s profile.

    Dr. Lowentritt has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowentritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowentritt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowentritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowentritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowentritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.