Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (75)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Lucas works at Mercy Medical Group - Roseville in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lucas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Group - Roseville
    2110 Professional Dr Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1720402522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California Department Of Neurosurgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

