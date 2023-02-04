Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Group - Roseville2110 Professional Dr Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
SaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
From the very first visit I was confident that the referral given was the best choice. His Staff gave me the best care from preop to post with all concerns answered.
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California Department Of Neurosurgery
- University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
