Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at Mercy Medical Group - Roseville in Roseville, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.