Dr. Joshua Macomber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Massachusetts Medical School Asst Professor Of Medicine



Dr. Macomber works at Cary Cardiology in Benson, NC with other offices in Lillington, NC, Dunn, NC, Cary, NC and Fuquay Varina, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.