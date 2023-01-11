Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD
Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
-
1
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1800
-
2
Sound Foot Care Center of Ct Inc.148 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-0003
-
3
Neurosurgical Associates67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 208, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
- 4 79 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are researching neurosurgeons, please take the time to read this. To fully understand the scope and sincerity of my referral I will need to share with you a little of my orthopedic history. In 1988, I was treated for a 60 degree thoracic/30 degree lumbar Scoliosis with extreme thoracic rotation. Treatment at the time was implementation of a stainless steel rod at the site of thoracic curve, with fusion (in my case) from the T2 vertebrae through and including L2. 5 ribs were resected, and I was put into a fiberglass cast from clavicle to hip bones for 6 months. Again, this was the state of the art back in 1988, performed by 1 of New York’s “go to” surgeons, Dr. Stanley Hoppenfeld. After the cast came off I thought I was done with Scoliosis. Wrong! Fast forward 34 years and I’m in the ER of Danbury Hospital feeling as if I’m going to lose the little remaining feeling I have in my right foot. I can no longer stand erect. I am utilizing both a walker and a cane. I have started to slope to the left. I’ve had 3 additional spine surgeries within the last 10 years because the disks and vertebrae both above and below the stainless steel rod have be compensating for all this time and had pretty much worn themselves out. I went to the ER that day because I couldn’t take the pain anymore—and I’m a person with incredible tolerance. I was fully prepared for the ER MD to send me home as they had before. I had already been told by the surgeon who performed my 3 additional spine surgeries that there was nothing more he could do and that I would just have to deal with it. Well, an MD came in and said that I was being admitted due to intractable pain, to rule out a dangerous condition called Cauda Equina, that my blood pressure was extremely high due to pain (200’s /100’s), and that he would be calling a neurosurgeon. I agreed, thinking that perhaps the neurosurgeon the ER MD would be calling would take the time to listen and not just dismiss me. Enter, Dr. Joshua Marcus: He was the epitome of professional and considerate from the moment he entered my room. He was not in a rush and clearly wanted to understand not only my orthopedic history, but my thoughts regarding this. He shook my hand and made eye contact. He listened to hear, not just to respond. Dr. Marcus is very real. I know I’m a complex patient, and he doesn’t sugar coat anything. He does, however, speak to you in a way that is not condescending. He doesn’t dictate care, and knows if something is beyond his scope. He does not push surgery unless it is clearly indicated and best practice for the patient in front of him. The outcome of our first bedside meeting was that new imaging would occur and then a trial of epidural steroids which ultimately failed. We again reviewed options and agreed to wait a little longer just to see if there would be any improvement at all. We did, and there was none. There’d be a 5th spine surgery for me…with Dr. Marcus. On the day of surgery, Dr. Marcus again reviewed from the beginning what he was going to do. He also made certain the person with me understood everything. Exactly how a provider of care should conduct themselves. There was never any rush of my bedside follow up visits. He and his team listened to me, respecting the fact that the was my 5th spine surgery. Together, we were able to get me home to my family. I saw Dr. Marcus for a post-operative visit yesterday. He was impressed with my recovery thus far. I am almost 7 weeks post op and I can feel my right foot again. I can drive. My L4-L5 area doesn’t feel like cement blocks are resting on them. No more walker. Please let me sum this up for you: If you require the services of a neurosurgeon, look no further than Dr. Joshua Marcus. He and his team are exemplary as it relates to patient centered care. He recognizes that treatment includes a team approach but is unique per patiient. He does not present with a god-like attitude—quite the contrary! I would also argue that his delivery of information and care is nothing less than stellar. I would argue that Dr. Joshua Marcus is the “go to” neurosurgeon if you find yourself in need. He is for me--as a patient with a complex spine, and as a nurse of 21 years.
About Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609010719
