Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD

Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Dr. Marcus works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations

    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 214-1800
    Sound Foot Care Center of Ct Inc.
    148 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 853-0003
    Neurosurgical Associates
    67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 208, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-2003
    79 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    If you are researching neurosurgeons, please take the time to read this. To fully understand the scope and sincerity of my referral I will need to share with you a little of my orthopedic history. In 1988, I was treated for a 60 degree thoracic/30 degree lumbar Scoliosis with extreme thoracic rotation. Treatment at the time was implementation of a stainless steel rod at the site of thoracic curve, with fusion (in my case) from the T2 vertebrae through and including L2. 5 ribs were resected, and I was put into a fiberglass cast from clavicle to hip bones for 6 months. Again, this was the state of the art back in 1988, performed by 1 of New York’s “go to” surgeons, Dr. Stanley Hoppenfeld. After the cast came off I thought I was done with Scoliosis. Wrong! Fast forward 34 years and I’m in the ER of Danbury Hospital feeling as if I’m going to lose the little remaining feeling I have in my right foot. I can no longer stand erect. I am utilizing both a walker and a cane. I have started to slope to the left. I’ve had 3 additional spine surgeries within the last 10 years because the disks and vertebrae both above and below the stainless steel rod have be compensating for all this time and had pretty much worn themselves out. I went to the ER that day because I couldn’t take the pain anymore—and I’m a person with incredible tolerance. I was fully prepared for the ER MD to send me home as they had before. I had already been told by the surgeon who performed my 3 additional spine surgeries that there was nothing more he could do and that I would just have to deal with it. Well, an MD came in and said that I was being admitted due to intractable pain, to rule out a dangerous condition called Cauda Equina, that my blood pressure was extremely high due to pain (200’s /100’s), and that he would be calling a neurosurgeon. I agreed, thinking that perhaps the neurosurgeon the ER MD would be calling would take the time to listen and not just dismiss me. Enter, Dr. Joshua Marcus: He was the epitome of professional and considerate from the moment he entered my room. He was not in a rush and clearly wanted to understand not only my orthopedic history, but my thoughts regarding this. He shook my hand and made eye contact. He listened to hear, not just to respond. Dr. Marcus is very real. I know I’m a complex patient, and he doesn’t sugar coat anything. He does, however, speak to you in a way that is not condescending. He doesn’t dictate care, and knows if something is beyond his scope. He does not push surgery unless it is clearly indicated and best practice for the patient in front of him. The outcome of our first bedside meeting was that new imaging would occur and then a trial of epidural steroids which ultimately failed. We again reviewed options and agreed to wait a little longer just to see if there would be any improvement at all. We did, and there was none. There’d be a 5th spine surgery for me…with Dr. Marcus. On the day of surgery, Dr. Marcus again reviewed from the beginning what he was going to do. He also made certain the person with me understood everything. Exactly how a provider of care should conduct themselves. There was never any rush of my bedside follow up visits. He and his team listened to me, respecting the fact that the was my 5th spine surgery. Together, we were able to get me home to my family. I saw Dr. Marcus for a post-operative visit yesterday. He was impressed with my recovery thus far. I am almost 7 weeks post op and I can feel my right foot again. I can drive. My L4-L5 area doesn’t feel like cement blocks are resting on them. No more walker. Please let me sum this up for you: If you require the services of a neurosurgeon, look no further than Dr. Joshua Marcus. He and his team are exemplary as it relates to patient centered care. He recognizes that treatment includes a team approach but is unique per patiient. He does not present with a god-like attitude—quite the contrary! I would also argue that his delivery of information and care is nothing less than stellar. I would argue that Dr. Joshua Marcus is the “go to” neurosurgeon if you find yourself in need. He is for me--as a patient with a complex spine, and as a nurse of 21 years.
    Evette Hitscher, MSN, RN-BC — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609010719
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

