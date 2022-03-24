Overview of Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO

Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Maxwell works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.