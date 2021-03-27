Overview of Dr. Joshua McCollum, MD

Dr. Joshua McCollum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN.



Dr. McCollum works at Tennessee Medicine and Pediatrics in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.