Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD
Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. McFarlane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McFarlane's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5482
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFarlane?
I have been seeing Dr MacFarlane for slightly less than 2 years. Dr MacFarlane listens well and is well versed in evaluating blood disorders involving the immune system.
About Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184847055
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarlane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarlane accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarlane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarlane works at
Dr. McFarlane has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarlane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarlane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarlane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarlane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.