Overview of Dr. Joshua McKay, MD

Dr. Joshua McKay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. McKay works at Austin Heart - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Harker Heights, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.