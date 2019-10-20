Dr. Joshua McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua McKay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua McKay, MD
Dr. Joshua McKay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. McKay's Office Locations
1
Austin Heart - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 572-7707Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 651-3254
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McKay is in the process of helping me to walk. He has made sure that my surgeries have taken place in a timely manner. I like a Dr. that tells me like it is, and that is what he has done for me.
About Dr. Joshua McKay, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1508183799
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
