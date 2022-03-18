Dr. Joshua Meeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Meeks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Meeks, MD
Dr. Joshua Meeks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks' Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeks?
I have been under Dr Meeks’ care for three years for bladder cancer. Most recently I’ve been declared cancer free after immunotherapy treatments that were occasionally delayed because of Covid and scarcity of BCG. During that time Dr Meeks encouraged me to continue, kept me appraised of my progress and took the time to explain everything. He restored my faith in the medical profession
About Dr. Joshua Meeks, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821248014
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks works at
Dr. Meeks has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.