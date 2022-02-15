Dr. Melcer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Melcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Melcer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY.
Cardiology19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I saw Dr Melcer to get medical clearance for a major surgery I needed. He explained to me that my ekg"s were not good and that was going on for over a year. First physician to inform me of this. He then scheduled an echo for me. He then informed me that I have a major heart condition called an aortic root dilation. Fancy name for Aneurysm. This will be watched very closely and will certainly need a surgical intervention at some point. I certainly recommend Dr Melcer.
- Cardiology
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Melcer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melcer has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melcer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Melcer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melcer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.