Dr. Mendelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD
Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Mendelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendelson's Office Locations
-
1
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
-
2
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 367-3014
-
3
Neurology Specialists of Monmouth County PA107 Monmouth Rd Ste 110, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 935-1850
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelson?
Saw doctor for second opinion. Very thorough. Extremely helpful. Would not hesitate to referring he or follow doctors for treatment. One of the best I've seen in years. *Chronic spinal stenosis,,, Feeling much better! Thank you!
About Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265641070
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelson works at
Dr. Mendelson has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Syncope and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.