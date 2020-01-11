Overview of Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD

Dr. Joshua Mendelson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Mendelson works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Atlanta, GA and West Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Syncope and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.