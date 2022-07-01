Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD
Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Metzl works at
Dr. Metzl's Office Locations
Cu Medicine Steadman Hawkins Orthopedic & Sports Medicine-inverness175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333
Steadman Hawkins Clinic10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 586-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Metzl and his team did an excellent job. He removed a bone spur on the top of my heal bone and another within the Achilles tendon itself. He used the Speedbridge technique to finish the surgery. He used a conservative approach and did not perform an FHL tendon transfer as I had hoped. I was weight bearing at two weeks in a boot, walking without a boot at 3 weeks, walking 1 to 2 miles at 6 weeks, hitting golf balls at two months, playing golf at 2 1/2 months (in a cart), and hitting tennis balls at 3 months. At 4 months, I was jogging and not even thinking about my heal. Justin Rostetter at UC Health in Sterling was my physical therapist and was very helpful in my recovery. He let me recover at my own pace. I was reluctant to have surgery because I am 72. I had read that the recovery period was 6 to 12 months and I did not want to miss that much time. My Achilles had not ruptured, but I was in a lot of pain and could not play tennis. Dr. Metzl and his team is awesome.
About Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417116351
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri
- Orthopedic Surgery
