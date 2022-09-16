Overview

Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Medical Pain Management in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.